ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/MACRON-JOHNSON

France's Macron meets meets British PM Johnson at G20 bilat
Start: 31 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 31 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE WITHDRAWN LIVE ACCESS TO THE EVENT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
ROME - French President Emanuel Macron holds bilat with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G20.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/TBC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com