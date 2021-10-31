ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

G20 summit wraps up in Rome
Start: 31 Oct 2021 15:16 GMT
End: 31 Oct 2021 16:16 GMT
ROME - Second day of the G20 summit, which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.
SCHEDULE:
1515gmt approx. (1615 local) - Closing speech by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
Time tbc - Closing news conference by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, followed by national news conferences of other delegations
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: RAI POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com