ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

Domingo 31 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERS
31 de Octubre de 2021

G20 summit wraps up in Rome

Start: 31 Oct 2021 15:16 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2021 16:16 GMT

ROME - Second day of the G20 summit, which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.

SCHEDULE:

1515gmt approx. (1615 local) - Closing speech by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Time tbc - Closing news conference by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, followed by national news conferences of other delegations

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RAI POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

