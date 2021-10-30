COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 30 de Octubre de 2021
Metz fail to take all three points, after 1-1 draw with ASSE

Both Metz and ASSE will take positives from a share of the points, following a 1-1 draw

Newsroom Infobae
30 de Octubre de 2021

Metz were held to 1-1 draw by ASSE down on Saturday at the Stade Saint Symphorien. Metz arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to RC Lens. ASSE are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Metz and ASSE are 18th, (7 points) and 20th, (6 points), in the table respectively, after 12 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Maroons, with Farid Boulaya giving Metz the lead at the 9 minute mark. However, their lead was short lived, as Wahbi Khazri equalised for Saints, 16 minutes in. The first half ended 1-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-1.

For Metz, Vincent Pajot, Pape Matar Sarr, Amine Bassi and Opa Nguette, came on for Habib Maiga, Nicolas De Preville, Kevin N`Doram and Ibrahima Niane. ASSE brought on Aimen Moueffek, Gabriel Silva, Romain Hamouma, Adil Aouchiche and Denis Bouanga, to replace Yvan Neyou, Yvann Macon, Arnaud Nordin, Ryad Boudebouz and Wahbi Khazri.

The referee booked three players from ASSE, Yvann Macon, Saidou Sow and Mahdi Camara.

Metz will next travel to Olympique de Marseille, while ASSE will face Clermont Foot at home.

