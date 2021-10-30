ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 30 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERS
21 de Octubre de 2021

Italy hosts major G20 summit in Rome

Start: 30 Oct 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

ROME - Italy hosts a summit for the so-called Group of 20 (G20), which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.

SCHEDULE:

0800-0930gmt (1000 local) - Official welcome and handshakes

0945-1000gmt (1145 local) - Family photo

1030-1040gmt (1230 local) - Roundtable

