ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

Sábado 30 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERSOCT 30
30 de Octubre de 2021

Italy hosts major G20 summit in Rome

Start: 30 Oct 2021 18:59 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2021 19:04 GMT

ROME - Italy hosts a summit for the so-called Group of 20 (G20), which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.

SCHEDULE:

1750-1900gmt (1950-2100 local) – Arrivals for the official dinner offered by the President of the Republic in honour of the G20 Leaders with their spouses and the Finance Ministers, family photo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RAI POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Bolmaro brilló en su estreno por la G-League y los Timberwolves lo llevaron otra vez a la NBA

Novia de Octavio Ocaña deja desgarrador mensaje tras fallecimiento del actor: “Me dejas muerta en vida”

Camiones: la misma tecnología de avanzada, también en los gigantes de la ruta

