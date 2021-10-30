COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 30 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

Por
REUTERS
30 de Octubre de 2021

Italy hosts major G20 summit in Rome

Start: 30 Oct 2021 17:38 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2021 18:38 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND ALL MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE LIVE - PLEASE MONITOR

==

ROME - Italy hosts a summit for the so-called Group of 20 (G20), which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.

SCHEDULE:

1750-1900gmt (1950-2100 local) – Arrivals for the official dinner offered by the President of the Republic in honour of the G20 Leaders with their spouses and the Finance Ministers, family photo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: RAI POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

