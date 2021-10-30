ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 30 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERS
30 de Octubre de 2021

Lavrov arrives at G20 summit in Rome

Start: 30 Oct 2021 12:40 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2021 12:49 GMT

ROME - Italy hosts a summit for the so-called Group of 20 (G20), which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.

Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in Rome

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RAIL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

