ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

Lavrov arrives at G20 summit in Rome
Start: 30 Oct 2021 12:40 GMT
End: 30 Oct 2021 12:49 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND ALL MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE LIVE - PLEASE MONITOR
==
ROME - Italy hosts a summit for the so-called Group of 20 (G20), which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.
SCEHDULE:
Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives in Rome
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: RAIL POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com