Viernes 29 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

PSG take the points and enjoy a home win against Lille

Jocelyn Gourvennec’s squad travelled to PSG on Friday, but came away with nothing as PSG take the points

Por
Newsroom Infobae
29 de Octubre de 2021

Paris Saint-Germain eased past Lille in a 2-1 victory on Friday at the Parc des Princes. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. PSG wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Olympique de Marseille in their previous match whilst Lille are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As things stand, PSG and Lille are 1st, (31 points) and 11th, (15 points), in the table respectively, after 12 matches.

Les Dogues started the first half well, thanks to Jonathan David finding the net at the 31 minute mark. The score at half time was 0-1.

PSG continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Marquinhos finding the net, at 74 minutes. Les Parisiens then scored once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Angel Di Maria just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

For PSG, Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, Nuno Mendes, Julian Draxler and Ander Herrera, came on for Lionel Messi, Thilo Kehrer, Juan Bernat, Georginio Wijnaldum and Angel Di Maria. Lille brought on Amadou Mvom Onana, Tim Weah and Yusuf Yazici, to replace Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba.

There were bookings for Neymar from PSG, and Reinildo Mandava, Burak Yilmaz, Renato Sanches and Zeki Celik, for Lille.

PSG will next travel to Bordeaux, while Lille will face Angers SCO at home.

