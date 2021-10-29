COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 29 de Octubre de 2021
¡No te pierdas a las últimas 5 publicaciones de Lady Gaga que están arrasando en Instagram!

Newsroom Infobae
29 de Octubre de 2021

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) ha causado un gran éxito en su perfil de Instagram por las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 post de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 3.578.950 de interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más populares fueron:



Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga ❤️ #jazz #loveforsale



Patrizia always gets what she wants. 🙏🔮 #HouseOfGucci



🎶 Let's do it, let's fall in love 🎶 #LoveForSale



Playing a SOLD OUT JAZZ SHOW IN LAS VEGAS 654 days after not seeing this audience I can’t tell you how much our fans mean to me and us. I feel so blessed everyday that I get to do what I love the most—making the world happy through art, laughter, kindness, and commitment to community. Thank you for believing in me all these years. And thank you to jazz music. I feel very privileged to sing this music with friends and colleagues some of which I’ve been with 18 years. I send my love to a brave public that is still trying to live through Covid. May your hearts be blessed, and if your looking to smile come and see us! ❤️❤️❤️ #jazz #lasvegas



Backstage last night at Jazz & Piano, wearing the @hauslabs Love For Sale Shadow Palette 🥰🎺🎶 @gagavegas

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta nació en Nueva York, el 28 de marzo de 1986. Más conocida por su nombre artístico Lady Gaga, estudió en la escuela Convent of the Sacred Heart y asistió por un tiempo breve a la Tisch School of the Arts, perteneciente a la Universidad de Nueva York, hasta que abandonó sus estudios para enfocarse en su carrera musical. Fue así como irrumpió en la escena del rock en el Lower East Side de Manhattan y firmó un contrato con Streamline Records hacia fines de 2007.

Lady Gaga adquirió fama como artista tras el lanzamiento de su álbum debut, The Fame (2008), que incluye los sencillos «Just Dance», «Poker Face», «LoveGame» y «Paparazzi». El disco tuvo éxito comercial, de hecho, llegó al primer lugar en numerosas listas de éxitos y buenas críticas.

Su siguiente álbum, Born This Way (2011), llegó al primer lugar de varias listas de ventas y contiene sencillos como «Born This Way», «Judas», «The Edge of Glory» y «Yoü and I». Posteriormente lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio, Artpop (2013), que se convirtió en su segundo álbum número uno en Estados Unidos. Su cuarto álbum de estudio fue Cheek to Cheek (2014), un álbum de jazz en colaboración con Tony Bennett que se convirtió en su tercer álbum número uno en Estados Unidos.

Luego de culminar la promoción de Cheek to Cheek, Gaga hizo su debut en la televisión protagonizando la quinta temporada de la serie American Horror Story, subtitulada Hotel. En 2018, la artista debutó en el cine en la película A Star Is Born, la cual fue un éxito en crítica y taquilla y le valió dos nominaciones al Óscar en la categoría de Mejor Actriz y Mejor Canción Original.

