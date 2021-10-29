Manifestaciones por el clima: el tiempo “se agota”

SHOTLIST TEL AVIV, ISRAEL29 DE OCTUBRE DE 2021FUENTE: AFPTV 1. Plano picado Israelis holding signs and chanting slogans during a climate march in Tel Aviv2. Paneo de arriba hacia abajo manifestante con cartel "Respeta a tu madre" durante marcha por el clima en Tel Aviv3. Plano medio manifestantes con carteles durante marcha por el clima en Tel Aviv4. Plano general manifestantes con carteles durante marcha por el clima en Tel Aviv5. Plano general manifestantes con carteles durante marcha por el clima en Tel Aviv6. Plano picado manifestantes con carteles durante marcha por el clima en Tel Aviv7. Plano picado manifestantes con carteles durante marcha por el clima en Tel Aviv 8. SOUNDBITE 1 - Sharona Shnayder, manifestante (mujer, 21 años, inglés, 14 seg.): "Vine aquí porque el tiempo se está agotando y quiero tener un futuro. Quiero que mi familia y amigos puedan vivir en este planeta, que respiren su aire y beban su agua, sin tener que preocuparse por una casa en llamas”" "I came here because time is running out and I want to have a future and I want my families and my friends to be able to live on this planet and breathe the air and drink the water and not have to worry about a house on fire. And I think that it's time for our leaders to prioritise this issue, because if we don't take it seriously, then we're not going to have a planet at all. And we have no planet B. This is the only earth that we have ever known. So the only home we have ever had." LONDRES, REINO UNIDO29 DE OCTUBRE DE 2021FUENTE: AFPTV 9. Plano medio manifestantes fuera de Lloyds10. Primer plano manifestante colocando flores durante manifestación11. Plano medio manifestante12. Plano medio manifestantes con carteles13. Plano general flores y carteles frente a banco Lloyds14. Plano medio manifestante15. Plano medio flores y carteles frente a banco Lloyds 16. SOUNDBITE 2 - Joseph Sikuli, manifestante (hombre, inglés, 13 seg.): "“Puedes elegir ser optimista sobre las negociaciones. Lo que no podemos elegir es nuestra participación: no tenemos opción salvo levantarnos y luchar por nuestras islas y responsabilizar a nuestros líderes”" "If I am being honest, I think optimism is a choice. You can choose to be optimistic about something, you can choose to be optimistic about the negotiations. But what we can't choose is our participation: we have no choice but to be there, we have no choice but to stand up and fight for our islands, we have no choice but to hold our leaders faccountable. And so we're going into COP with the understanding that it might not have as big a participation as we want it to, but we still need the outcomes that we need for our islands to thrive. So I am determined." PARÍS, FRANCIA29 DE OCTUBRE DE 2021FUENTE: AFPTV 17. Plano general manifestantes en Place de la Bourse 18. Primer plano manifestantes19. Paneo de abajo a arriba cateles contra Total lies 20. SOUNDBITE 3 - Isabelle Lheritier , portaboz de 350.org (mujer, francés, 20 seg.): "“Hay más de 120 actos en 26 países de personas actuando para denunciar a las instituciones financieras que siguen financiando a las industrias fósiles. ¿Por qué hoy en París Total es nuestro objetivo? Porque la semana pasada revelaciones mostraron que niega la ciencia y que implementa una estrategia de duda e inacción climática desde hace 50 años”" "Il y a plus de 120 actions dans 26 pays de gens qui passent à l'action pour dénoncer les institutions financières qui continuent à financer les industries fossiles. Et pourquoi aujourd'hui à Paris en ciblant Total? Parce qu'en fait, la semaine dernière, on a eu des révélations qui montrent que Total nie la science et met en place une stratégie du doute et de l'inaction climatique depuis cinquante ans, et nous, on veut dénoncer la complicité de BNP Paribas, du Crédit agricole, de la Société générale, de la Caisse des dépôts et de BlackRock et leur dire que le financement de Total doit cesser immédiatement, et que c'est ça qu'on attend à quelques jours du début de la COP. " 21. Plano general manifestantes colocando carteles22. Plano general manifestantes con carteles