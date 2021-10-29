ADVISORY POPE-BIDEN/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 29 de Octubre de 2021
28 de Octubre de 2021

Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden arrive for meetings with the Pope

Start: 29 Oct 2021 07:51 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

ROME/VATICAN - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden arrive for their meetings with Pope Francis.

SCHEDULE:

0750-0815GMT - Top shot of the Vatican (VATICAN MEDIA )

0815-0825GMT APPROX - Moon arrives at San Damaso courtyard to meet Pope Francis (VATICAN MEDIA )

0825-0900GMT - Top shot of the Vatican (VATICAN MEDIA)

0830-0915GMT - Moon meets Pope Francis -- NO ACCESS TO THE MEETING - POSSIBLE LIVE VIEW OF VATICAN (VATICAN MEDIA)

0900-0945GMT - Exterior of Vatican and Biden’s motorcade drives down Via della Conciliazione and enters the Vatican (LIVE REUTERS )

0945-0955GMT APPROX. - Biden arrives at San Damaso courtyard to meet Pope Francis (VATICAN MEDIA)

1000-1100GMT - Biden meets Pope Francis -- NO ACCESS TO THE MEETING - POSSIBLE LIVE VIEW OF VATICAN (VATICAN MEDIA)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

