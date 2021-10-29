ADVISORY POPE-BIDEN/

Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden arrive for meetings with the Pope
Start: 29 Oct 2021 07:51 GMT
End: 29 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
ROME/VATICAN - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden arrive for their meetings with Pope Francis.
SCHEDULE:
0750-0815GMT - Top shot of the Vatican (VATICAN MEDIA )
0815-0825GMT APPROX - Moon arrives at San Damaso courtyard to meet Pope Francis (VATICAN MEDIA )
0825-0900GMT - Top shot of the Vatican (VATICAN MEDIA)
0830-0915GMT - Moon meets Pope Francis -- NO ACCESS TO THE MEETING - POSSIBLE LIVE VIEW OF VATICAN (VATICAN MEDIA)
0900-0945GMT - Exterior of Vatican and Biden’s motorcade drives down Via della Conciliazione and enters the Vatican (LIVE REUTERS )
0945-0955GMT APPROX. - Biden arrives at San Damaso courtyard to meet Pope Francis (VATICAN MEDIA)
1000-1100GMT - Biden meets Pope Francis -- NO ACCESS TO THE MEETING - POSSIBLE LIVE VIEW OF VATICAN (VATICAN MEDIA)
