ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/BIDEN ARRIVAL

Jueves 28 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERS
29 de Octubre de 2021

Biden arrives in Rome for G20

Start: 28 Oct 2021 23:34 GMT

End: 29 Oct 2021 00:48 GMT

ROME - U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Rome to attend the G20 summit of world leaders and meet Pope Francis at the Vatican, before he travels to Glasgow for COP26.

SCHEDULE:

0010GMT - Biden expected to arrive

Reuters

