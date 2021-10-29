ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

Second day of the G20 summit in Rome
Start: 31 Oct 2021 07:55 GMT
End: 31 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND ALL MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE LIVE - PLEASE MONITOR
==
ROME - Second day of the G20 summit, which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.
SCHEDULE:
0800gmt (0900 local)- Leaders take a walk through the historic centre of Rome
0930gmt (1030 local) - Britain's Prince Charles gives speech at side-event on the role of the private sector in the fight against climate change
1005gmt (1105 local) - Session II: "Climate Change and Environment"
1250gmt (1350 local) - Session III: "Sustainable Development"
1440gmt approx. (1540 local) - Closing session
1515gmt approx. (1615 local) - Closing news conference by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, followed by national news conferences of other delegations
