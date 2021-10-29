ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Italy hosts major G20 summit in Rome

Start: 30 Oct 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 30 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

ROME - Italy hosts a summit for the so-called Group of 20 (G20), which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.

SCHEDULE:

0800gmt (1000 local) - Official welcome and handshakes

0930gmt (1130 local) - Family photo

0945gmt (1145 local) - Roundtable

0945gmt (1145 local) - Session I: "Global Economy and Global Health"

1300gmt (1500 local) - Side event on small and medium-sized enterprises and women-owned businesses, speech by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

1700gmt (1900 local) - Leaders attend culture event at Terme di Diocleziano (Baths of Diocletian)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RAI POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

