ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

Italy hosts major G20 summit in Rome
Start: 30 Oct 2021 07:55 GMT
End: 30 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
ROME - Italy hosts a summit for the so-called Group of 20 (G20), which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.
SCHEDULE:
0800gmt (1000 local) - Official welcome and handshakes
0930gmt (1130 local) - Family photo
0945gmt (1145 local) - Roundtable
0945gmt (1145 local) - Session I: "Global Economy and Global Health"
1300gmt (1500 local) - Side event on small and medium-sized enterprises and women-owned businesses, speech by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
1700gmt (1900 local) - Leaders attend culture event at Terme di Diocleziano (Baths of Diocletian)
