ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/VENUE-OPENING

Glasgow hosts UN Climate Change Conference COP26

Start: 31 Oct 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW - Glasgow hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale. Postponed from 2020 due to Covid-19, the conference is taking place from 1 to 12 November 2021.

SCHEDULE:

0645GMT - View of the Scottish Event Campus venue in Glasgow where the United Nations climate conference COP26 will take place. (REUTERS)

1000-1300GMT - Opening of the conference (COP26 POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com