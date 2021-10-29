COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 29 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/VENUE-OPENING

Por
REUTERSOCT 29
21 de Octubre de 2021

Glasgow hosts UN Climate Change Conference COP26

Start: 31 Oct 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

GLASGOW - Glasgow hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale. Postponed from 2020 due to Covid-19, the conference is taking place from 1 to 12 November 2021.

SCHEDULE:

0645GMT - View of the Scottish Event Campus venue in Glasgow where the United Nations climate conference COP26 will take place. (REUTERS)

1000-1300GMT - Opening of the conference (COP26 POOL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / COP26 POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El futuro de Christian Eriksen tras el problema cardíaco que sufrió en la Eurocopa y el plan que prepara el Inter

El futuro de Christian Eriksen tras el problema cardíaco que sufrió en la Eurocopa y el plan que prepara el Inter

Guerra de estrellas en Manchester United: el dardo de Rooney a Cristiano Ronaldo y las figuras del plantel

Corrió 80 kilómetros con una fractura en la pierna y terminó la carrera: la dolorosa hazaña de Sylvaine Cussot

El presidente del Barcelona lanzó una dura frase contra Koeman: cuánto deberá pagarle el club

El caño imposible de Maxi Meza y el gesto de Solari tras la derrota en la final de la Concachampions

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Crece el escándalo: Zayn Malik deberá cumplir 360 días de libertad condicional por violencia doméstica

Crece el escándalo: Zayn Malik deberá cumplir 360 días de libertad condicional por violencia doméstica

Melissa Paredes asegura que Rodrigo Cuba se hace la víctima: “No le importa su hija”

Jorge Van Rankin confesó que Luis Miguel no ha sido congruente con su ideal de paternidad

Melissa Paredes denuncia ser víctima de maltrato psicológico en casa de Rodrigo Cuba: “No es sano para mí”

Bárbara de Regil aseguró que si fuera niño se disfrazaría de “Tarzán” en Halloween

TENDENCIAS

Más del 83% de los casos de COVID-19 analizados en el AMBA son de la variante Delta

Más del 83% de los casos de COVID-19 analizados en el AMBA son de la variante Delta

Por qué las acciones de una empresa canadiense de materiales para construcción se dispararon tras el anuncio de Mark Zuckerberg sobre Facebook

Otra idea sorprendente: una pick-up que se separa en dos partes

Microsoft superó la cotización de Apple en Wall Street y se convirtió en la compañía más valiosa del mundo

Cómo configurar la verificación en dos pasos de la cuenta de PlayStation 5