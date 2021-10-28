COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 28 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/DEPARTURE

Por
REUTERSOCT 28
28 de Octubre de 2021

Biden departs for Europe

Start: 28 Oct 2021 16:39 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2021 17:01 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart for Rome, Italy, where they will visit Vatican City and meet with His Holiness Pope Francis ahead of the G20 Summit.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE AUSTRALIA.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Insólita derrota de los Lakers: dilapidaron una diferencia de 26 puntos contra Oklahoma City Thunder

Insólita derrota de los Lakers: dilapidaron una diferencia de 26 puntos contra Oklahoma City Thunder

Lautaro Martínez renovó con el Inter hasta 2026: el llamativo dato en su contrato

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmó que serán padres de gemelos con Georgina Rodríguez: el mensaje en redes

Un argentino revolucionó Inglaterra: los fans le hicieron una canción con melodía de Fito Páez

Una ex estrella del PSG defendió a Neymar y apuntó contra Messi: “Tiene seis Balones de Oro y no es tan extraordinario”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Luis Miguel, la serie”: finalizan las temporadas que mostraron los mejores y peores momentos de “El Sol de México”

“Luis Miguel, la serie”: finalizan las temporadas que mostraron los mejores y peores momentos de “El Sol de México”

Janet Barboza revela que casi se separa de su novio Miguel Bayona: “Tuve una crisis”

Eduin Caz corrió a un fan de su concierto después de que le lanzó un vaso

Erik Rubín confesó que Thalía y Mariana Garza le rompieron el corazón en Timbiriche

Paul McCartney decidió que no firmará más autógrafos ni se tomará fotos con sus fans: cuáles son las razones

TENDENCIAS

Cómo funciona el mundo de las reseñas falsas (y pagas) en internet

Cómo funciona el mundo de las reseñas falsas (y pagas) en internet

Más de $47 millones se han registrado en transacciones durante el Día Sin IVA en Colombia

Por qué los contagios de COVID-19 en los niños puede explicar una leve mejora epidemiológica en el Reino Unido

El 85% de los porteños tiene anticuerpos contra el COVID-19, según un estudio de seroprevalencia

Sputnik V: Sudáfrica y Namibia suspendieron su uso hasta evaluar riesgos en poblaciones con altos índices de VIH