ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/DEPARTURE

Biden departs for Europe
Start: 28 Oct 2021 16:39 GMT
End: 28 Oct 2021 17:01 GMT
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart for Rome, Italy, where they will visit Vatican City and meet with His Holiness Pope Francis ahead of the G20 Summit.
