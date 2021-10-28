ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/JUPITER

NASA discusses new results from the agency’s Juno spacecraft
Start: 28 Oct 2021 19:00 GMT
End: 28 Oct 2021 20:29 GMT
NASA’S JET PROPULSION LABORATORY, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA - NASA holds a virtual media briefing to discuss the latest results from the agency’s Juno spacecraft. The science team is expected to reveal new findings that provide the first 3D look at how the planet’s roiling atmosphere operates underneath the top layers of clouds, and how these revelations offer insight into the atmospheres of giant planets elsewhere in the universe.
