ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/JUPITER

Jueves 28 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERS
28 de Octubre de 2021

NASA discusses new results from the agency's Juno spacecraft

Start: 28 Oct 2021 19:00 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2021 20:29 GMT

NASA'S JET PROPULSION LABORATORY, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA - NASA holds a virtual media briefing to discuss the latest results from the agency's Juno spacecraft. The science team is expected to reveal new findings that provide the first 3D look at how the planet's roiling atmosphere operates underneath the top layers of clouds, and how these revelations offer insight into the atmospheres of giant planets elsewhere in the universe.

