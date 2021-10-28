ADVISORY G20-SUMMIT/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 28 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERS
21 de Octubre de 2021

Second day of the G20 summit in Rome

Start: 31 Oct 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 31 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

ROME - Second day of the G20 summit, which will draw heads of state from major nations to Rome for the two-day meeting. The summit is the centre-piece of Italy's G20 presidency.

SCHEDULE:

0800gmt (0900 local)- Leaders take a walk through the historic centre of Rome

0930gmt (1030 local) - Britain's Prince Charles gives speech at side-event on the role of the private sector in the fight against climate change

1005gmt (1105 local) - Session II: "Climate Change and Environment"

1250gmt (1350 local) - Session III: "Sustainable Development"

1440gmt approx. (1540 local) - Closing session

1515gmt approx. (1615 local) - Closing news conference by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, followed by national news conferences of other delegations

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RAI POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

