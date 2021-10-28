COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 28 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY ECB-POLICY/LAGARDE

REUTERS
27 de Octubre de 2021

ECB president Lagarde speaks after monetary policy meeting

Start: 28 Oct 2021 12:15 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2021 13:15 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A SCHEDULING CONFLICT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters after the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - Lagarde speaks to reporters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ECB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

