COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 28 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-UN/KERRY

Por
REUTERSOCT 28
28 de Octubre de 2021

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at LSE

Start: 28 Oct 2021 08:30 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2021 09:30 GMT

LONDON - US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will deliver remarks at the London School of Economics before taking audience questions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST CREDIT LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS AND POLITICAL SCIENCE (LSE)

DIGITAL: MUST CREDIT LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS AND POLITICAL SCIENCE (LSE)

Source: LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

A 70 años del primer título de Fangio en la Fórmula 1: la apuesta con su rival, la mentira de su equipo y qué pasó con el auto de la hazaña

A 70 años del primer título de Fangio en la Fórmula 1: la apuesta con su rival, la mentira de su equipo y qué pasó con el auto de la hazaña

El apasionado recibimiento de América en Monterrey que se salió de control

Un boxeador argentino prometió ir a buscar a Tyson hasta la casa para cumplir el sueño de pelear contra él

Las crueles burlas contra México tras la derrota con Ecuador

Así fue el golazo de Osvaldo Rodríguez que empató el México vs Ecuador

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Bárbara de Regil criticó a quienes no acuden a terapia psicológica

Bárbara de Regil criticó a quienes no acuden a terapia psicológica

Aislinn Derbez soprendió al hablar de su vida imperfecta

“Tu títulito no sirve”: el día que Carlos Muñoz aseguró que ir a la Universidad es un error

Tomás Goros contó su terrible experiencia luego de ser intubado por COVID-19

Mónica Naranjo defendió a Miguel Bosé por ser antivacunas

TENDENCIAS

Cambio climático: “No podemos esperar que pase la pandemia para ocuparnos”, advierte la comunidad científica

Cambio climático: “No podemos esperar que pase la pandemia para ocuparnos”, advierte la comunidad científica

¿Cómo prevenir la trombosis?

Entrenaron a un grupo de abejas para detectar muestras infectadas con SARS-CoV-2

Una terapia de luz infrarroja potenciaría la memoria en cuadros de demencia y Parkinson

Las 9 acciones que erosionan la pasión en los entornos laborales y cómo evitarlas