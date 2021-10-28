ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-FISHING

Live of British fishing boat seized by French authorities
Start: 28 Oct 2021 11:04 GMT
End: 28 Oct 2021 12:15 GMT
LE HAVRE - Live shot of British fishing boat, Cornelis Gert Jan, after it was seized by French authorities, marking a sharp deterioration in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights that is in danger of spinning out of control.
French Seas Minister Annick Girardin said the vessel was detained during routing checks off the northern port of Le Havre overnight as it was not allowed to fish in French territorial waters.
