Jueves 28 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-FISHING

REUTERS OCT 28
28 de Octubre de 2021

Live of British fishing boat seized by French authorities

Start: 28 Oct 2021 11:04 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2021 12:15 GMT

LE HAVRE - Live shot of British fishing boat, Cornelis Gert Jan, after it was seized by French authorities, marking a sharp deterioration in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights that is in danger of spinning out of control.

French Seas Minister Annick Girardin said the vessel was detained during routing checks off the northern port of Le Havre overnight as it was not allowed to fish in French territorial waters.

