COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 28 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-FISHING

Por
REUTERSOCT 28
28 de Octubre de 2021

Live of British fishing boat seized by French authorities

Start: 28 Oct 2021 12:50 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2021 13:50 GMT

LE HAVRE - Live shot of British fishing boat, Cornelis Gert Jan, after it was seized by French authorities, marking a sharp deterioration in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights that is in danger of spinning out of control.

French Seas Minister Annick Girardin said the vessel was detained during routing checks off the northern port of Le Havre overnight as it was not allowed to fish in French territorial waters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Quién es David Henderson, el piloto declarado culpable por la muerte de Emiliano Sala

Quién es David Henderson, el piloto declarado culpable por la muerte de Emiliano Sala

La delicada decisión que podría estar obligado a tomar el próximo entrenador del Barcelona

Solari habló de Javier Aguirre: “mi máximo respeto por lo que es como entrenador y toda su trayectoria”

Juicio por la muerte de Emiliano Sala: declararon culpable al organizador del vuelo

“Tata” Martino habló de la derrota ante Ecuador: “cometimos tres errores muy puntuales e individuales”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Tía abuela de Luis Miguel habló sobre el último encuentro de Marcela Basteri y Luisito Rey

Tía abuela de Luis Miguel habló sobre el último encuentro de Marcela Basteri y Luisito Rey

Magaly Medina a Toño Centella y Tony Rosado por insultarla en concierto: “Colaboran con el rating”

Una modelo posó junto al ataúd de su padre: fue repudiada y su cuenta borrada

Natalia Lafourcade habló de su trabajó con Adam Driver: “realmente nunca dejó de estar en tono emocional”

Dina Páucar anuncia boda tras 25 años de convivencia y 5 hijos: “No hay escapatoria”

TENDENCIAS

Enfermedad renal post COVID: quiénes son los pacientes con más riesgo de sufrirla

Enfermedad renal post COVID: quiénes son los pacientes con más riesgo de sufrirla

Cambio climático: “No podemos esperar que pase la pandemia para ocuparnos”, advierte la comunidad científica

¿Cómo prevenir la trombosis?

Entrenaron a un grupo de abejas para detectar muestras infectadas con SARS-CoV-2

Una terapia de luz infrarroja potenciaría la memoria en cuadros de demencia y Parkinson