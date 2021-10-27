ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

Progress 79 cargo ship launches to space station
Start: 27 Oct 2021 23:45 GMT
End: 28 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT
BAIKONUR COSMODROME, KAZAKHSTAN - Progress 79 cargo ship launches to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.
DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: Natural/Original
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com