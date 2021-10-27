COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 27 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

REUTERS OCT 27
27 de Octubre de 2021

Progress 79 cargo ship launches to space station

Start: 27 Oct 2021 23:45 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, KAZAKHSTAN - Progress 79 cargo ship launches to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

