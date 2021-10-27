ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

Progress 79 cargo ship launches to space station

Start: 27 Oct 2021 23:45 GMT

End: 28 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, KAZAKHSTAN - Progress 79 cargo ship launches to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

