ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/NEWS CONFERENCE

Briefing on Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Start: 27 Oct 2021 01:50 GMT

End: 27 Oct 2021 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Zhang Jiandong, Executive Vice President of the Beijing Organising Committee for 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, holds a media briefing on the overall progress in preparations made for the Games.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL/MANDARIN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com