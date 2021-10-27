ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/NEWS CONFERENCE

Briefing on Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022
Start: 27 Oct 2021 01:50 GMT
End: 27 Oct 2021 03:30 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Zhang Jiandong, Executive Vice President of the Beijing Organising Committee for 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, holds a media briefing on the overall progress in preparations made for the Games.
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT - Briefing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA
DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA
Source: CCTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL/MANDARIN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com