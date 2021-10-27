COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/NEWS CONFERENCE

Briefing on Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Start: 27 Oct 2021 01:50 GMT

End: 27 Oct 2021 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Zhang Jiandong, Executive Vice President of the Beijing Organising Committee for 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, holds a media briefing on the overall progress in preparations made for the Games.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Briefing starts

