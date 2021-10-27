ADVISORY AFRICA-ARTEFACTS/BRITAIN

Cambridge college returns looted Bronze to Nigeria, setting precedent

Start: 27 Oct 2021 14:01 GMT

End: 27 Oct 2021 15:01 GMT

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - A Cambridge University college will hand over to Nigeria a sculpture that was looted by British troops in 1897. The sculpture of a cockerel was one of hundreds of Benin Bronzes that were pillaged from the once mighty Kingdom of Benin, located in what is now Nigeria. They are among Africa's most culturally significant artefacts and Nigerian authorities have been calling for years for their return.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: JESUS COLLEGE CAMBRIDGE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com