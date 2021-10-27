ADVISORY AFRICA-ARTEFACTS/BRITAIN

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 27 de Octubre de 2021
REUTERSOCT 27
27 de Octubre de 2021

Cambridge college returns looted Bronze to Nigeria, setting precedent

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - A Cambridge University college will hand over to Nigeria a sculpture that was looted by British troops in 1897. The sculpture of a cockerel was one of hundreds of Benin Bronzes that were pillaged from the once mighty Kingdom of Benin, located in what is now Nigeria. They are among Africa's most culturally significant artefacts and Nigerian authorities have been calling for years for their return.

