ADVISORY AFRICA-ARTEFACTS/BRITAIN

Cambridge college returns looted Bronze to Nigeria, setting precedent
Start: 27 Oct 2021 14:01 GMT
End: 27 Oct 2021 15:01 GMT
CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - A Cambridge University college will hand over to Nigeria a sculpture that was looted by British troops in 1897. The sculpture of a cockerel was one of hundreds of Benin Bronzes that were pillaged from the once mighty Kingdom of Benin, located in what is now Nigeria. They are among Africa's most culturally significant artefacts and Nigerian authorities have been calling for years for their return.
