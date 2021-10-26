ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- LOGOED

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava and ash
Start: 25 Oct 2021 22:23 GMT
End: 26 Oct 2021 05:15 GMT
LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava and ash, with the eruption showing few signs of abating so far after destroying some 2,000 buildings and forcing thousands to leave their homes since it began on September 19.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIA'
DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIA'
Source: TV CANARIA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com