Martes 26 de Octubre de 2021
ADVISORY OECD-EGYPT/

REUTERSOCT 26
26 de Octubre de 2021

OECD chief Cormann meets Egypt PM Madbouly in Paris

Start: 26 Oct 2021 10:40 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2021 11:30 GMT

PARIS – OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann meets Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in Paris for the signing of a memorandum of understanding for a three-year country programme.

