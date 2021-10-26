ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO chief Tedros holds briefing on Council on the Economics of Health for All new Financing for Health

Start: 26 Oct 2021 12:01 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2021 12:55 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), and professor Mariana Mazzucato, Founding Director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose to brief media on WHO Council on the Economics of Health for All new Financing for Health. The Council was established in November 2020 by the WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Its core mission is to rethink how value in health and wellbeing is measured, produced, and distributed across the economy. On Tuesday, the Council will release their second brief, on Financing for Health, that will target G20 discussions.

