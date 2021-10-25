COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 25 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por
REUTERSOCT 25
25 de Octubre de 2021

Biden meets His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Start: 25 Oct 2021 22:30 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2021 23:30 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE CANCELLED THE EVENT.

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. President Biden meets with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and welcomes the official delegation of the Orthodox Christian Church to the White House

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Quiénes son los técnicos mexicanos con pasado en la Liga MX y que ahora dirigen en Centroamérica

Quiénes son los técnicos mexicanos con pasado en la Liga MX y que ahora dirigen en Centroamérica

La vez que José Ramón Fernández insultó a un club de la Liga MX

La compleja lesión que podría dejar a Erling Haaland sin jugar en lo que resta del año

En vivo: así está la tabla de La Liga, las próximas fechas y el ingreso a las Copas

La razón por la que Miguel Layún quiere ir al Mundial de Qatar 2022

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La millonaria cifra que habría pagado la familia de Vicente Fernández por su atención en el hospital

La millonaria cifra que habría pagado la familia de Vicente Fernández por su atención en el hospital

Juez suspendió orden de aprehensión contra Laura Bozzo

A qué personaje de la Época de Oro no soportaba Jorge Negrete

Cómo lucen ahora todos los personajes de “Malcolm, el de en medio”

“Hoy” tendría su propio día internacional

TENDENCIAS

Cuidado fans de ‘El juego del calamar’: crean malware que se hace pasar por una app de la serie en Play Store

Cuidado fans de ‘El juego del calamar’: crean malware que se hace pasar por una app de la serie en Play Store

Telegram se actualizó: hay cambios en videos, stickers, transmisiones en vivo y más

Aumentaron los contagios en el Reino Unido de una rara bacteria “comecarne” que se transmite sexualmente

Daymak Spiritus: presentaron un innovador triciclo eléctrico con interfaz para operar con criptomonedas

Android 12: estos son los celulares que se podrán actualizar al nuevo sistema operativo de Google