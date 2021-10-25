COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 25 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UN-BRIEFING/SUDAN

Por
REUTERSOCT 25
25 de Octubre de 2021

U.N.'s Sudan respresentative speaks at briefing

Start: 25 Oct 2021 16:16 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2021 17:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS – Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, briefings virtually on the situation in Sudan as part of the daily news briefing at the United Nations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Montevideo espera recibir cerca de 100.000 brasileños para las finales de la Sudamericana y la Libertadores

Montevideo espera recibir cerca de 100.000 brasileños para las finales de la Sudamericana y la Libertadores

La respuesta de un jugador del Manchester United al reclamo de un fanático por el mal momento del equipo

El arriesgado y millonario contrato que firmó David Beckham para ser embajador del Mundial de Qatar 2022

El Barcelona reforzará las medidas de seguridad luego del ataque que sufrió Ronald Koeman en el Camp Nou

La revelación de un ex asesor del Barcelona: “Teníamos fichado a Vinicius Jr, pero me traicionaron”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los mensajes de Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc y Lisa Kudrow al conocer la muerte de James Michael Tyler

Los mensajes de Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc y Lisa Kudrow al conocer la muerte de James Michael Tyler

Galilea Montijo habló del millonario bolso que le regaló Inés Gómez Mont

Frankie Muniz de ‘Malcom in the Middle’ visitó México: a esto se dedica ahora

Anahí reaccionó a seguidor que se tatuó su nombre

El día que Emilio Azcárraga vetó a Angélica Vale de Televisa: “Me sacaron con policías”

TENDENCIAS

Llegó halloween a WhatsApp, así puede activar este modo especial en su celular

Llegó halloween a WhatsApp, así puede activar este modo especial en su celular

Elon Musk volvió a promocionar “la criptomoneda del pueblo”

Síntomas para reconocer a tiempo el cáncer de próstata

Los consejos que podría aportar Maquiavelo a las mujeres que buscan mejorar su salario y puesto laboral

Microsoft denunció que los piratas informáticos rusos detrás del hackeo de SolarWinds siguen atacando a las empresas de Estados Unidos