ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

Lunes 25 de Octubre de 2021
OCT 25
25 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava and ash

Start: 25 Oct 2021 03:21 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2021 05:43 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava and ash, with the eruption showing few signs of abating so far after destroying some 2,000 buildings and forcing thousands to leave their homes since it began on September 19.

Reuters

