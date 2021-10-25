ADVISORY JAPAN-ROYALS/WEDDING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
25 de Octubre de 2021
25 de Octubre de 2021

Japanese Princess Mako and her new husband hold news conference

Start: 26 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 26 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

++TAPE REPLAY TO BE FLASHED /MEDIA ARE NOT ALLOWED TO GO LIVE++

Japanese Princess Mako and her college sweetheart, Kei Komuro hold a news conference after submitting their marriage registration. The couple has been under intense scrutiny and criticism that cast her engagement in an unflattering light for years. The Imperial Agency announced that traditional ceremonies will not be held.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

