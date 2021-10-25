ADVISORY FILM-RUST/SHOOTING-VIGIL.

International Cinematographers Guild holds vigil for Halyna Hutchins

Start: 25 Oct 2021 01:04 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - The International Cinematographers Guild holds a vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set in New Mexico of his movie "Rust", in Burbank.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com