COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 24 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FILM-RUST/SHOOTING-VIGIL.

Por
REUTERSOCT 25
25 de Octubre de 2021

International Cinematographers Guild holds vigil for Halyna Hutchins

Start: 25 Oct 2021 01:04 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - The International Cinematographers Guild holds a vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set in New Mexico of his movie "Rust", in Burbank.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El adelanto de Faitelson sobre lo que le espera a Checo Pérez en el Gran Premio de México

El adelanto de Faitelson sobre lo que le espera a Checo Pérez en el Gran Premio de México

El curioso sitio donde va instalado el recipiente de agua de Checo Pérez en Red Bull

De Tlalnepantla a brillar con el Ajax de Ámsterdam: la exitosa carrera de Edson Álvarez

Chelís Sánchez despotricó contra Marcelo Michel Leaño por Chivas: “Es una copia mía”

Pachuca vs Juárez: dónde y a qué hora ver el último juego de la jornada 15

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuál fue la primera película censurada en México, perdida por 50 años

Cuál fue la primera película censurada en México, perdida por 50 años

Murió el actor James Michael Tyler, conocido por su papel de Gunther en “Friends”

La drástica decisión de Alec Baldwin luego del accidente mortal en el set de “Rust”

Niurka Marcos opinó sobre el escándalo de Livia Brito: “Si no quieres ser fotografiado, no salgas”

Edwin Luna y Kimberly Flores confesaron nuevos detalles de su relación: desde el turbulento inicio hasta la supuestas infidelidades

TENDENCIAS

Twitter por fin abrió los Spaces para todos las personas: cómo funcionan

Twitter por fin abrió los Spaces para todos las personas: cómo funcionan

Por primera vez, un argentino llegó a la final del mundial del Panettone

El arte y la solidaridad se fusionan a beneficio del Hospital Fernández

Las estrellas argentinas de la música en streaming

Estos son los artistas colombianos que más facturan en las plataformas de streaming musical