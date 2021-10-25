ADVISORY FILM-RUST/SHOOTING-VIGIL.

International Cinematographers Guild holds vigil for Halyna Hutchins
Start: 25 Oct 2021 01:38 GMT
End: 25 Oct 2021 02:03 GMT
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - The International Cinematographers Guild holds a vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set in New Mexico of his movie "Rust", in Burbank.
