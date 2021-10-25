ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/SAUDI-SUMMIT

Middle East Green Initiative Summit is held Saudi Arabia

Start: 25 Oct 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2021 16:00 GMT

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia launches the Middle East Green Initiative Summit with attendance by heads of state from across the region to endorse environmental targets.

SCHEDULE:

1300-1330GMT - Reception by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

1330-1335GMT - Welcome remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

1336-1527GMT - Heads of state and heads of government contributions

1528-1546GMT - Financial sector expert contributions

1547-1557GMT - Contribution by U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry

1558-1600GMT - Closing remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

