ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/SAUDI-SUMMIT

Middle East Green Initiative Summit is held Saudi Arabia
Start: 25 Oct 2021 13:00 GMT
End: 25 Oct 2021 16:00 GMT
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia launches the Middle East Green Initiative Summit with attendance by heads of state from across the region to endorse environmental targets.
SCHEDULE:
1300-1330GMT - Reception by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
1330-1335GMT - Welcome remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
1336-1527GMT - Heads of state and heads of government contributions
1528-1546GMT - Financial sector expert contributions
1547-1557GMT - Contribution by U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry
1558-1600GMT - Closing remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
