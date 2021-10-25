COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 25 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/SAUDI-SUMMIT

Por
REUTERSOCT 25
25 de Octubre de 2021

Middle East Green Initiative Summit is held Saudi Arabia

Start: 25 Oct 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2021 16:00 GMT

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia launches the Middle East Green Initiative Summit with attendance by heads of state from across the region to endorse environmental targets.

SCHEDULE:

1300-1330GMT - Reception by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

1330-1335GMT - Welcome remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

1336-1527GMT - Heads of state and heads of government contributions

1528-1546GMT - Financial sector expert contributions

1547-1557GMT - Contribution by U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry

1558-1600GMT - Closing remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MIDDLE EAST GREEN INITIATIVE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Un insólito penal de Cecilio Domínguez y un gol de Sebastián Driussi le dieron el triunfo a Austin en la MLS

Un insólito penal de Cecilio Domínguez y un gol de Sebastián Driussi le dieron el triunfo a Austin en la MLS

El susto de LeBron James tras sufrir un golpe que paralizó los corazones de los fanáticos: “No pude sacar la pierna a tiempo”

Lo que necesita Pumas para llegar al repechaje del Grita México 2021

Un alarmante mapa de calor y autocrítica de Battaglia: lo que dejó la derrota de Boca ante Vélez

Los memes de la derrota de Boca ante Vélez: la comparación entre Russo y Battaglia, en el foco

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Reportaron que Christian Nodal demandó a una disquera por incumplimiento de contrato millonario

Reportaron que Christian Nodal demandó a una disquera por incumplimiento de contrato millonario

El director de Rust reveló cómo fue el momento en que Alec Baldwin mató accidentalmente a Halyna Hutchins

El Chavo del 8: a cuánto asciende la fortuna que amasaron los protagonistas

Ed Sheeran se contagió de coronavirus antes del lanzamiento de su nuevo disco

Los Cadetes de Linares sufrieron aparatoso accidente en Guanajuato; Homero Guerrero Jr continua grave

TENDENCIAS

Mitos y verdades sobre la pasta, el plato más popular del mundo

Mitos y verdades sobre la pasta, el plato más popular del mundo

Crean nuevas pautas de investigación para predecir y evitar futuras pandemias

Diseñaron prototipos de espermatozoides a partir de células madre

Qué nos dice el Pensador de Rodin sobre el sano equilibrio entre emoción y pensamiento

Día mundial de la pasta: 9 recetas increíbles para sorprender y agasajar