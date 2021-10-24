COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

Visitors leave with nothing as Rennes see off RCSA in 1-0 victory

Julien Stephan suffers defeat on the road, at the hands of Rennes on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
24 de Octubre de 2021

On Sunday, RC Strasburg suffer an away defeat to Rennes at the Roazhon Park. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Rennes were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against FC Metz away and Paris Saint-Germain at home, by 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. RCSA had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 5-1 victory against Saint-Étienne. After today's result, Rennes and RCSA currently occupy 4th and 11th spots in the table, with 18 points and 14 points respectively after 11 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Rennes piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Nayef Aguerd finding the net at the 82 minute mark. The game ended with a 1-0 home victory.

For Rennes, Sehrou Guirassy, Lovro Majer and Loum Tchaouna, came on for Martin Terrier, Benjamin Bourigeaud and Kamal-Deen Sulemana. RCSA brought on Habib Diallo, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard, Adrien Thomasson and Majeed Waris, to replace Kevin Gameiro, Sanjin Prcic, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Anthony Caci and Ibrahima Sissoko.

There were bookings for Jonas Martin from Rennes. For RCSA, Maxime Le Marchand and Anthony Caci saw yellow.

Rennes will next travel to Troyes, while RCSA will face FC Lorient at home.

