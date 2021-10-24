Troyes take all 3 points, after 2-1 victory against Reims

Reims on home loss to Troyes at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday. Reims were looking for a victory after a 1-1 draw against Brest. Troyes, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Nice. After today's result, Reims are in 16th place on the table and has 11 points while Troyes sit in 15th with 12 points after 11 matches.

The Red and Whites scored first, with Yunis Abdelhamid giving Reims the lead after only 6 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, as Mama Balde equalised for Troyes just before half-time and seeing the first half out 1-1.

Troyes continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Xavier Chavalerin finding the net, at 65 minutes, sealing a 2-1 victory for the home side.

For Reims, Valon Berisha, Mitchell Van Bergen, Nathanael Mbuku, Sambou Sissoko and N'Dri Philippe Koffi, came on for Anastasios Donis, Alexis Flips, Moreto Cassama, Ilan Kebbal and El Bilal Toure. Troyes brought on Gerson Rodrigues, Tristan Dingome, Hyun-jun Suk and Dylan Chambost, to replace Yoann Touzghar, Mama Balde, Renaud Ripart and Xavier Chavalerin.

The referee booked Alexis Flips, Andrew Gravillon and Azor Matusiwa from Reims and Andrew Gravillon (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Troyes' Issa Kabore and Gauthier Gallon also received a yellow.

Reims will next play Bordeaux away, with Troyes facing Rennes at home.