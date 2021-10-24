COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 24 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

the Stade Bollaert-Delelis stunned as RC Lens put 4 past FC Metz

Lens seal a home win against Metz leaving home fans rejoicing

Por
Newsroom Infobae
24 de Octubre de 2021

RC Lens' 4-1 win over FC Metz on Sunday, was hard fought at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Lens were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Montpellier. Metz lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Rennes. After today's result, Lens and Metz are 2nd, (21 points) and 19th, (6 points), in the league respectively, after 11 matches.

Lens started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Wesley Said opening the rout, 14 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, Nicolas De Preville producing an equaliser in the 33rd minute, bringing Metz level. However, Blood and Gold secured the points emphatically, with a 2nd effort from Wesley Said, at 37 minutes, finishing the first half 2-1.

Lens continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Ignatius Kpene Ganago finding the net in the 83rd minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Przemyslaw Frankowski just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

For Lens, Gael Kakuta, Yannick Cahuzac, Ignatius Kpene Ganago and Corentin Jean, came on for Wesley Said, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Ignatius Kpene Ganago. Metz replaced Pape Matar Sarr, Amadou Mbengue, Opa Nguette and Marc-Aurele Caillard with Vincent Pajot, Kevin N`Doram, Nicolas De Preville and Alexandre Oukidja.

There were bookings for Jean-Louis Leca and Ignatius Kpene Ganago from Lens. For Metz, Vincent Pajot, Habib Maiga and Kevin N`Doram saw yellow.

Lens will next travel to Lyon, while Metz will face Saint-Étienne at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Gio Simeone, intratable: marcó los cuatro goles para la victoria del Hellas Verona ante la Lazio

Gio Simeone, intratable: marcó los cuatro goles para la victoria del Hellas Verona ante la Lazio

David Alaba anotó golazo tras gran contra de Real Madrid ante Barcelona por LaLiga Santander

Vinicius hizo jugadón ante defensa de Barcelona y luego buscó penal con ‘piscinazo’ en Real Madrid

El estremecedor relato de la esposa de Kobe Bryant: cómo se enteró de la muerte de la estrella de la NBA y su hija

Histórico: Fabio Quartararo es el primer francés campeón del MotoGP

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así apareció Aracely Arámbula después del escándalo con la prensa y sus hijos

Así apareció Aracely Arámbula después del escándalo con la prensa y sus hijos

Natanael Cano respondió a polémica por pasear con arma de fuego en la CDMX: “Les vale ver**”

Karla Panini arremetió contra la familia de Karla Luna: “Parásitos y vividores”

Qué ex presidente no soportaba ver a Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin

Cuál es la verdadera razón por la que Paul Stanley no perdona a Mario Bezares

TENDENCIAS

Guía anti COVID para reunirse con familia y amigos en forma segura

Guía anti COVID para reunirse con familia y amigos en forma segura

Es español, vino navegando a la Argentina y ahora promociona viajes en velero a la Antártida

Por la pandemia del COVID-19, bajó la vacunación para proteger a los chicos contra la poliomielitis

El famoso Jeep Willys, 80 años de un ícono de la industria

El ranking de los medicamentos más recetados de la Argentina