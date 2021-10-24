the Stade Bollaert-Delelis stunned as RC Lens put 4 past FC Metz

RC Lens' 4-1 win over FC Metz on Sunday, was hard fought at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Lens were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Montpellier. Metz lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Rennes. After today's result, Lens and Metz are 2nd, (21 points) and 19th, (6 points), in the league respectively, after 11 matches.

Lens started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Wesley Said opening the rout, 14 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, Nicolas De Preville producing an equaliser in the 33rd minute, bringing Metz level. However, Blood and Gold secured the points emphatically, with a 2nd effort from Wesley Said, at 37 minutes, finishing the first half 2-1.

Lens continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Ignatius Kpene Ganago finding the net in the 83rd minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Przemyslaw Frankowski just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

For Lens, Gael Kakuta, Yannick Cahuzac, Ignatius Kpene Ganago and Corentin Jean, came on for Wesley Said, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Ignatius Kpene Ganago. Metz replaced Pape Matar Sarr, Amadou Mbengue, Opa Nguette and Marc-Aurele Caillard with Vincent Pajot, Kevin N`Doram, Nicolas De Preville and Alexandre Oukidja.

There were bookings for Jean-Louis Leca and Ignatius Kpene Ganago from Lens. For Metz, Vincent Pajot, Habib Maiga and Kevin N`Doram saw yellow.

Lens will next travel to Lyon, while Metz will face Saint-Étienne at home.