Nice take all 3 points, after 3-2 victory against Lyon

Nice enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Lyon at Allianz Rivera on Sunday. Nice were hoping to get something from this game after losing 1-0 to Troyes in their previous fixture whilst Lyon had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against AS Mónaco. As the table looks today, Nice are in 2nd place on the table and has 19 points while Lyon sit in 7th with 16 points after 11 matches.

The Kids started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Karl Toko Ekambi in the 35th minute, ending the first half 0-1.

Lyon took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Houssem Aouar at the 68 minute mark. However, Nice weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Youcef Atal in the 81st minute. The Eagles looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Andy Delort at the 89 minute mark to establish a 2-2. However they weren't finished yet and Evann Guessand made it 3-2 just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-2.

For Nice, Youcef Atal, Lucas Da Cunha, Pablo Rosario, Alexis Claude-Maurice and Evann Guessand, came on for Flavius Daniliuc, Hicham Boudaoui, Mario Lemina, Amine Gouiri and Kasper Dolberg. Lyon replaced Thiago Mendes and Sinaly Diomande with Karl Toko Ekambi and Houssem Aouar.

The referee booked Evann Guessand for Nice and Tino Kadewere saw the red card, for Lyon.

Nice will next travel to Angers SCO, while Lyon will face RC Lens at home.