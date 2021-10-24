COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 24 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Nice take all 3 points, after 3-2 victory against Lyon

Home win for Nice as Lyon are unable to find the winning formula on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
24 de Octubre de 2021

Nice enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Lyon at Allianz Rivera on Sunday. Nice were hoping to get something from this game after losing 1-0 to Troyes in their previous fixture whilst Lyon had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against AS Mónaco. As the table looks today, Nice are in 2nd place on the table and has 19 points while Lyon sit in 7th with 16 points after 11 matches.

The Kids started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Karl Toko Ekambi in the 35th minute, ending the first half 0-1.

Lyon took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Houssem Aouar at the 68 minute mark. However, Nice weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Youcef Atal in the 81st minute. The Eagles looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Andy Delort at the 89 minute mark to establish a 2-2. However they weren't finished yet and Evann Guessand made it 3-2 just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-2.

For Nice, Youcef Atal, Lucas Da Cunha, Pablo Rosario, Alexis Claude-Maurice and Evann Guessand, came on for Flavius Daniliuc, Hicham Boudaoui, Mario Lemina, Amine Gouiri and Kasper Dolberg. Lyon replaced Thiago Mendes and Sinaly Diomande with Karl Toko Ekambi and Houssem Aouar.

The referee booked Evann Guessand for Nice and Tino Kadewere saw the red card, for Lyon.

Nice will next travel to Angers SCO, while Lyon will face RC Lens at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Una de cal y una de arena para Musso: de una atajada brillante a responsabilidad en el gol que privó al Atalanta del triunfo

Una de cal y una de arena para Musso: de una atajada brillante a responsabilidad en el gol que privó al Atalanta del triunfo

América venció 1-0 a Tigres y avanzó como líder del Apertura a los cuartos de final

Inauguraron una estatua de Mike Tyson en Las Vegas, pero los fanáticos repudiaron la obra al compararla con una de Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: día, hora y canal del clásico por LaLiga Santander de España

Schwartzman buscará su segundo título del año ante Sinner en la final del ATP de Amberes

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Karla Panini arremetió contra la familia de Karla Luna: “Parásitos y vividores”

Karla Panini arremetió contra la familia de Karla Luna: “Parásitos y vividores”

Qué ex presidente no soportaba ver a Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin

Cuál es la verdadera razón por la que Paul Stanley no perdona a Mario Bezares

Cómo nació el mito erótico de Brigitte Bardot, la mujer que “jamás se sintió hermosa”

Una ex “ángel” de Victoria’s Secret reveló que tomaba pastillas para adelgazar y se inyectaba hormonas artificiales por temor a ser despedida

TENDENCIAS

Por la pandemia del COVID-19, bajó la vacunación para proteger a los chicos contra la poliomielitis

Por la pandemia del COVID-19, bajó la vacunación para proteger a los chicos contra la poliomielitis

Guía anti COVID para reunirse con familia y amigos en forma segura

Es español, vino navegando a la Argentina y ahora promociona viajes en velero a la Antártida

El famoso Jeep Willys, 80 años de un ícono de la industria

El ranking de los medicamentos más recetados de la Argentina