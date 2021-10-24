COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Montpellier succumb to AS Mónaco with 3-1 defeat at the Stade Louis II

This result takes Niko Kovac's team to 17 points in the competition

Por
Newsroom Infobae
24 de Octubre de 2021

AS Mónaco snatched all three points from Montpellier in a 3-1 victory on Sunday, at the Stade Louis II. Monaco were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Lyon. Montpellier, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against RC Lens in their last match. As things stand, Monaco are in 8th place on the table and has 17 points while Montpellier sit in 13th with 13 points after 11 matches.

The first half of the game started well for The Monégasques, thanks to Kevin Volland finding the net at the 12 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Wissam Ben Yedder made it 2-0 in the 17th minute, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

Monaco continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Gelson Martins finding the net at the 61 minute mark. La Paillade in turn, then responded, at 81 minutes increasing their lead with an effort from Teji Savanier, leaving the final score at 3-1.

For Monaco, Axel Disasi, Ismail Jakobs, Jean Lucas, Myron Boadu and Youssouf Fofana, came on for Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder and Gelson Martins. Montpellier replaced Nicolas Cozza, Leo Leroy, Junior Sambia, Valere Germain and Stephy Mavididi for Sepe Elye Wahi, Mihailo Ristic, Arnaud Souquet, Nicholas Gioacchini and Beni Makouana.

There were bookings for Guillermo Maripan from Monaco. For Montpellier, Nicolas Cozza, Mihailo Ristic, Beni Makouana and Teji Savanier saw yellow.

Monaco will play away against Brest, while Montpellier will face Nantes at home.

