Frustrated Lorient share points with Bordeaux after 1-1 draw

Lorient were held to 1-1 draw by Bordeaux down on Sunday at the Stade Yves Allainmat. Lorient were hoping to get something from this game after losing 4-1 to Olympique de Marseille in their last match. Bordeaux had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Nantes. As the table looks today, Lorient and Bordeaux currently occupy 10th and 17th spots in the league, with 15 points and 9 points respectively after 11 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Les Girondins, thanks to Alberth Elis giving Bordeaux the lead just before half-time, seeing out the first half 0-1.

The Merlucciidaes took the lead in the second half, with Julien Laporte finding the net, at 76 minutes, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Lorient, Igor Silva, Adrian Grbic, Enzo Le Fee, Thomas Monconduit and Sambou Soumano, came on for Jerome Hergault, Quentin Boisgard, Fabien Lemoine, Stephane Diarra and Terem Moffi. Bordeaux brought on Fransergio, Timothee Pembele, Sekou Mara and Gideon Mensah, to replace Javairo Dilrosun, Yacine Adli, Alberth Elis and Remi Oudin.

The referee booked Laurent Abergel, Quentin Boisgard, Julien Laporte and Sambou Soumano from Lorient. Bordeaux had the worst of it though, with Javairo Dilrosun and Remi Oudin seeing yellow, and Jean Onana then sent off with a red.

Lorient will next travel to RC Strasburg, while Bordeaux will face Reims at home.