COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 24 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Frustrated Lorient share points with Bordeaux after 1-1 draw

Both Lorient and Bordeaux will take positives from a share of the points, following a 1-1 draw

Por
Newsroom Infobae
24 de Octubre de 2021

Lorient were held to 1-1 draw by Bordeaux down on Sunday at the Stade Yves Allainmat. Lorient were hoping to get something from this game after losing 4-1 to Olympique de Marseille in their last match. Bordeaux had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Nantes. As the table looks today, Lorient and Bordeaux currently occupy 10th and 17th spots in the league, with 15 points and 9 points respectively after 11 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Les Girondins, thanks to Alberth Elis giving Bordeaux the lead just before half-time, seeing out the first half 0-1.

The Merlucciidaes took the lead in the second half, with Julien Laporte finding the net, at 76 minutes, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Lorient, Igor Silva, Adrian Grbic, Enzo Le Fee, Thomas Monconduit and Sambou Soumano, came on for Jerome Hergault, Quentin Boisgard, Fabien Lemoine, Stephane Diarra and Terem Moffi. Bordeaux brought on Fransergio, Timothee Pembele, Sekou Mara and Gideon Mensah, to replace Javairo Dilrosun, Yacine Adli, Alberth Elis and Remi Oudin.

The referee booked Laurent Abergel, Quentin Boisgard, Julien Laporte and Sambou Soumano from Lorient. Bordeaux had the worst of it though, with Javairo Dilrosun and Remi Oudin seeing yellow, and Jean Onana then sent off with a red.

Lorient will next travel to RC Strasburg, while Bordeaux will face Reims at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTESFÚTBOLLIGUE 1

DEPORTES

Vinicius hizo jugadón ante defensa de Barcelona y luego buscó penal con ‘piscinazo’ en Real Madrid

Vinicius hizo jugadón ante defensa de Barcelona y luego buscó penal con ‘piscinazo’ en Real Madrid

El estremecedor relato de la esposa de Kobe Bryant sobre cómo se enteró de la muerte de la estrella de la NBA y su hija

Histórico: Fabio Quartararo es el primer francés campeón del MotoGP

Una de cal y una de arena para Musso: de una atajada brillante a responsabilidad en el gol que privó al Atalanta del triunfo

América venció 1-0 a Tigres y avanzó como líder del Apertura a los cuartos de final

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así apareció Aracely Arámbula después del escándalo con la prensa y sus hijos

Así apareció Aracely Arámbula después del escándalo con la prensa y sus hijos

Natanael Cano respondió a polémica por pasear con arma de fuego en la CDMX: “Les vale ver**”

Karla Panini arremetió contra la familia de Karla Luna: “Parásitos y vividores”

Qué ex presidente no soportaba ver a Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin

Cuál es la verdadera razón por la que Paul Stanley no perdona a Mario Bezares

TENDENCIAS

Por la pandemia del COVID-19, bajó la vacunación para proteger a los chicos contra la poliomielitis

Por la pandemia del COVID-19, bajó la vacunación para proteger a los chicos contra la poliomielitis

Guía anti COVID para reunirse con familia y amigos en forma segura

Es español, vino navegando a la Argentina y ahora promociona viajes en velero a la Antártida

El famoso Jeep Willys, 80 años de un ícono de la industria

El ranking de los medicamentos más recetados de la Argentina