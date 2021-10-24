ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 24 de Octubre de 2021
Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava and ash

Start: 24 Oct 2021 23:28 GMT

End: 25 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava and ash, with the eruption showing few signs of abating so far after destroying some 2,000 buildings and forcing thousands to leave their homes since it began on September 19.

