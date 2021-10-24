COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 24 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- LOGOED

Por
REUTERSOCT 24
24 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava and ash

Start: 24 Oct 2021 14:27 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2021 15:27 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava and ash, with the eruption showing few signs of abating so far after destroying some 2,000 buildings and forcing thousands to leave their homes since it began on September 19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIA'

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIA'

Source: TV CANARIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Histórico: Fabio Quartararo es el primer francés campeón del MotoGP

Histórico: Fabio Quartararo es el primer francés campeón del MotoGP

Una de cal y una de arena para Musso: de una atajada brillante a responsabilidad en el gol que privó al Atalanta del triunfo

América venció 1-0 a Tigres y avanzó como líder del Apertura a los cuartos de final

Inauguraron una estatua de Mike Tyson en Las Vegas, pero los fanáticos repudiaron la obra al compararla con una de Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: día, hora y canal del clásico por LaLiga Santander de España

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Karla Panini arremetió contra la familia de Karla Luna: “Parásitos y vividores”

Karla Panini arremetió contra la familia de Karla Luna: “Parásitos y vividores”

Qué ex presidente no soportaba ver a Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin

Cuál es la verdadera razón por la que Paul Stanley no perdona a Mario Bezares

Cómo nació el mito erótico de Brigitte Bardot, la mujer que “jamás se sintió hermosa”

Una ex “ángel” de Victoria’s Secret reveló que tomaba pastillas para adelgazar y se inyectaba hormonas artificiales por temor a ser despedida

TENDENCIAS

Guía anti COVID para reunirse con familia y amigos en forma segura

Guía anti COVID para reunirse con familia y amigos en forma segura

Es español, vino navegando a la Argentina y ahora promociona viajes en velero a la Antártida

Por la pandemia del COVID-19, bajó la vacunación para proteger a los chicos contra la poliomielitis

El famoso Jeep Willys, 80 años de un ícono de la industria

El ranking de los medicamentos más recetados de la Argentina