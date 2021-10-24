COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 24 de Octubre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- LOGOED

Por
REUTERSOCT 24
24 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava and ash

Start: 24 Oct 2021 04:21 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2021 06:17 GMT

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava and ash, with the eruption showing few signs of abating so far after destroying some 2,000 buildings and forcing thousands to leave their homes since it began on September 19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIA'

DIGITAL: MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY 'TV CANARIA'

Source: TV CANARIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Por qué este es el Barcelona-Real Madrid con más expectativas de los últimos 15 años

Por qué este es el Barcelona-Real Madrid con más expectativas de los últimos 15 años

Ringo Bonavena, mito y tragedia del boxeador argentino asesinado en la puerta de un prostíbulo

Jefe de Red Bull se rindió ante el desempeño de Checo Pérez en vísperas del GP de EEUU

El agónico gol con que Chivas le arrebató la victoria a Cruz Azul

Messi y Sampaoli, otra vez cara a cara: el detrás de escena de las turbulencias en la selección argentina durante el Mundial 2018

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Ternurita”: arremetieron contra Kunno tras querer cantar en medio tiempo del Super Bowl

“Ternurita”: arremetieron contra Kunno tras querer cantar en medio tiempo del Super Bowl

El guiño del cochecito, los objetos reales de Al Capone y el actor que subió 14 kilos: 10 curiosidades de Los Intocables

Emoción, vergüenza y papelón: qué pasa cuando Hollywood conoce a la familia real británica

El día que Roberto Palazuelos usó el Metro de la Ciudad de México

Luis de Alba reveló que Chabelo lo ayudó a solventar sus gastos médicos

TENDENCIAS

Guía anti COVID para reunirse con familia y amigos en forma segura

Guía anti COVID para reunirse con familia y amigos en forma segura

Es español, vino navegando a la Argentina y ahora promociona viajes en velero a la Antártida

Por la pandemia del COVID-19, bajó la vacunación para proteger a los chicos contra la poliomielitis

El famoso Jeep Willys, 80 años de un ícono de la industria

El ranking de los medicamentos más recetados de la Argentina