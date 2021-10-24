COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 24 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-VOLCANO/ -- LOGOED

Por
REUTERSOCT 24
24 de Octubre de 2021

Volcano in Spain's La Palma spews lava and ash

LA PALMA - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island spews lava and ash, with the eruption showing few signs of abating so far after destroying some 2,000 buildings and forcing thousands to leave their homes since it began on September 19.

Vecinos de Santa Úrsula se opusieron al megaproyecto del Estadio Azteca

Luis de Alba reveló que Chabelo lo ayudó a solventar sus gastos médicos

Guía anti COVID para reunirse con familia y amigos en forma segura

