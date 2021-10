Cargo ship ship catches fire off Canadian coast

Start: 24 Oct 2021 03:00 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2021 03:01 GMT

AT SEA - A fire breaks out on a cargo ship off Victoria, British columbia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TWITTER @CHAMP_VIC

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TWITTER @CHAMP_VIC

Source: TWITTER @CHAMP_VIC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Canada

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com