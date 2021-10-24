COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 24 de Octubre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/GERMANY-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERS
22 de Octubre de 2021

Justice Now activists protest in Berlin

Start: 24 Oct 2021 09:30 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT.

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE TO BE CONFIRMED ON THE DAY - DEPENDENT ON TURNOUT

==

BERLIN - Justice Now activists protest in Berlin as part of their campaign "Solidarity works differently"

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

