ADVISORY AUCTION-PICASSO/

Sábado 23 de Octubre de 2021
24 de Octubre de 2021

Picasso works could fetch $100 million at Las Vegas auction

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - Some 11 Picasso paintings and other works go up for auction at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas. The works could fetch some $100 million and is thought to be the most valuable auction dedicated to Picasso ever held.

