ADVISORY AUCTION-PICASSO/

Picasso works could fetch $100 million at Las Vegas auction
Start: 24 Oct 2021 01:00 GMT
End: 24 Oct 2021 02:00 GMT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - Some 11 Picasso paintings and other works go up for auction at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas. The works could fetch some $100 million and is thought to be the most valuable auction dedicated to Picasso ever held.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.
DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.
Source: SOTHEBY'S
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com