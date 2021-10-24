ADVISORY AUCTION-PICASSO/

Picasso works could fetch $100 million at Las Vegas auction

Start: 24 Oct 2021 01:00 GMT

End: 24 Oct 2021 02:00 GMT

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - Some 11 Picasso paintings and other works go up for auction at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas. The works could fetch some $100 million and is thought to be the most valuable auction dedicated to Picasso ever held.

