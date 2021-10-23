Lille held 1-1 by Brest in at the Stade Pierre Mauroy

On Saturday, Lille and Brest were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Lille were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Clermont Foot. Brest had to settle for a draw 1-1 against Reims. As it stands, Lille are in 9th place on the table and has 15 points while Brest sit in 18th with 6 points after 11 matches.

Lille found the net first, with Jonathan David finding the net, 19 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, as Romain Faivre equalised for Brest, 32 minutes in, finishing the first half 1-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-1.

For Lille, Jonathan Bamba, Renato Sanches, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jonathan Ikone and Amadou Mvom Onana, came on for Angel Gomes, Xeka, Reinildo Mandava, Burak Yilmaz and Benjamin Andre. Brest brought on Lilian Brassier, Lucien Agoume and Irvin Cardona, to replace Christophe Herelle, Hugo Magnetti and Jeremy Le Douaron.

There were bookings for Reinildo Mandava from Lille, and Christophe Herelle and Marco Bizot, for Brest.

Lille will play away against Paris Saint-Germain, while Brest will face AS Mónaco at home.