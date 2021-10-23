COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 23 de Octubre de 2021
Clermont Foot succumb to Nantes with 2-1 defeat at the Stade de la Beaujoire

Cleermont’s efforts are in vane as Nantes secure a home win.

23 de Octubre de 2021

Nantes strolled past Clermont Foot with a 2-1 win on Saturday at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Nantes wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Bordeaux. Cleermont had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Lille. After today's result, Nantes and Cleermont currently occupy 5th and 14th spots in the league, with 17 points and 13 points respectively after 11 matches.

Nantes started the game well, thanks to Andrei giving The Yellow House the lead, 38 minutes in, finalising the first half 1-0.

Cleermont staged a comeback in the second half, with an early goal from Mohamed Bayo in the 49th minute. Nantes in turn, then responded in the 61st minute increasing their lead with an effort from Ludovic Blas, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Nantes, Dennis Appiah, Samuel Moutoussamy and Kalifa Coulibaly, came on for Roli Pereira De Sa, Moses Simon and Ludovic Blas. Cleermont replaced Jason Berthomier, Jodel Dossou, Elbasan Rashani, Florent Ogier and Mohamed Bayo for Jonathan Iglesias, Jim Allevinah, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Jean-Claude Billong and Pierre-Yves Hamel.

The referee booked Fabio for Cleermont. The referee also showed two red cards, for Nantes to Sebastien Corchia and for Cleermont to Johan Gastien.

Nantes will next travel to Montpellier, while Cleermont will face Olympique de Marseille at home.

